Video: Peacock Debuts Trailer for EPIC RIDE: THE STORY OF UNIVERSAL THEME PARKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has released the official trailer for Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, a new 3-part docuseries premiering Monday, September 29. The docuseries pulls back the curtain on Universal Orlando Resort’s groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes ride as engineers, costume and production designers, choreographers, performers and an array of creative executives race to the finish line to deliver the theme park of the future.

The series features exclusive interviews with Donna Langley (Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios), Steven Spielberg (filmmaker and Universal Destinations and Experiences Creative Consultant), Kathleen Kennedy (E.T., Jurassic Park), Frank Marshall (Back to the Future), Jon M. Chu (Wicked and Wicked: For Good), Bryce DALLAS Howard (Jurassic World Franchise), Academy Award® winner Michelle Yeoh (Wicked and Wicked: For Good), and Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious Saga).

In addition to Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, NBC invites audiences to embark on a spectacular adventure with Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe, now streaming on Peacock. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the one-hour special takes viewers on a journey through the portals of Universal Epic Universe.