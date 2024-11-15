Video: Paris Paloma Performs 'The Rider' from THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WaterTower Music has released The Rider (from "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim"), performed by the English breakthrough artist Paris Paloma, written and produced by Phoebe Gittins and David Long for the film. The single is available now on digital platforms and follows the long-standing tradition of incredible performers being part of Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies. Previous performers include Enya, Emilíana Torrini, Annie Lennox, Neil Finn, Ed SHeeran, and Billy Boyd.

Producer Philippa Boyens had this to say about the song: “Paris Paloma’s incredible performance of ‘The Rider’ follows in the great tradition of powerful, heartfelt songs within ‘The Lord of the Rings’ cinema universe. Her voice perfectly imbues the emotion, courage and indefinable magic that is Middle-earth.”

Paris Paloma, who has been a fan of “The Lord of the Rings” films since an early age, had this to say: “I became completely immersed in Middle-earth, both in the books and the movies, and I have never found a world or a story since that inspires me more than this one that Tolkien built. It is an incredible dream come true to have recorded this song for the ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,’ telling the story of Héra, daughter of Helm Hammerhand. To be a part of this family and of Middle-earth is something I will cherish forever.”

The full soundtrack featuring the film’s score by Stephen Gallagher will be available on December 6th. Lastly, Mutant, in partnership with WaterTower Music, will release the physical version of the soundtrack on 4LP Vinyl, as well as 2x CD.

ABOUT PARIS PALOMA

The Derbyshire-born musician Paris Paloma gave the world “labour” in 2023. Its journal-like lyricism and incisive strain of compelling, dark folk-pop skewered the knots of women’s emotional labour, and immediately became a rallying cry worldwide. The track broke over 180 million streams on Spotify, cracked the Official UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Chart, and soundtracked tens of thousands of TikToks. It spurred massive festival appearances and sold-out shows around the UK and US.

On TikTok, her 900K followers send her videos into six-figure views. Paris continues to gain wider recognition from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” & “Later… with Jools Holland” to Billboard, as YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise, a Spotify Equal Ambassador, and as Breakthrough Artist to Watch 2024 by Amazon. Her debut album, Cacophony, is inspired by the creation that comes out of chaos – in 15 tracks, we’re shown Paris as an evocative lyricist who constellates human experiences of grief, love, patriarchy, and trauma with Greek mythology, fantasy, and the literary gothic. The sprawling metaphor of chaos to creation knits the album’s universe together. Cacophony is “a stage backdrop”, against which all future music will be positioned. “I’ve chronically released singles and been quite nomadic. I’m excited to set the scene for my world.” She’s already working on the threads of her next album, a Paris Paloma tapestry in motion.

