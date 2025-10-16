Video: Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells Star JINGLE BELL HEIST Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released the trailer for Jingle Bell Heist, a new romantic comedy film arriving just in time for the holidays. The movie, led by Olivia Holt (Chicago) and Connor Swindells, will begin streaming on November 26, 2025.

Jingle Bell Heist follows Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman. Together, the pair are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sophia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.

The movie is directed by cinematographer Michael Fimognari, a frequent collaborator of Mike Flanagan. Abby McDonald and Amy Reed wrote the teleplay, which is based on a story by McDonald. Lucy Punch, Peter Serafinowicz, and Poppy Drayton also star.