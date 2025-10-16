 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells Star JINGLE BELL HEIST Trailer

The movie will begin streaming on November 26, 2025.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Netflix has released the trailer for Jingle Bell Heist, a new romantic comedy film arriving just in time for the holidays. The movie, led by Olivia Holt (Chicago) and Connor Swindells, will begin streaming on November 26, 2025.

Jingle Bell Heist follows Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman. Together, the pair are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sophia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.

The movie is directed by cinematographer Michael Fimognari, a frequent collaborator of Mike Flanagan. Abby McDonald and Amy Reed wrote the teleplay, which is based on a story by McDonald. Lucy Punch, Peter Serafinowicz, and Poppy Drayton also star.

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
27 ratings

Art
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Six
92 ratings

Six
& Juliet
88 ratings

& Juliet

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos