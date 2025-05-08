Video: Netflix Drops Trailer for GINNY & GEORGIA Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the trailer for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. The new season premieres globally on June 5, 2025, on Netflix.

In the show, Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding, ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on THE MILLERS like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove. Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

In addition to Howey and Gentry, the Netflix dramedy stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, KATIE Douglas, Chelsea Clark, and Nathan Mitchell.

Ginny & Georgia is written by David Monahan, Danielle Hoover, Michelle Askew, Ayotunde Ifaturoti, Ali Kinney, Eboni Freeman, Jordan Dumbroff, Zachary Arthur, and Kourtney Richard. Sarah Lampert created the series, with Sarah Glinski serving as the showrunner.

