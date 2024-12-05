Video: Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan Star in DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney+ has released the official trailer for the eagerly awaited “Doctor Who” Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” ahead of the Dec. 25 (9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST) premiere.

When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

The special stars Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”) as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) as Joy. Additional cast includes Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

“Joy to the World” is executive produced and written by Steven Moffat (“Doctor Who,” “Sherlock”) and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (“Riverdale,” “Bridgerton”). Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

“Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season two of “Doctor Who” will premiere in 2025 on Disney+, where available, and on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

