Video: Michelle Dockery and Giancarlo Esposito Star in Trailer for Tubi’s PLEASE DON'T FEED THE CHILDREN

Tubi has released the trailer for Please Don't Feed the Children, the new horror thriller film directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg in her directorial debut. The film, led by Michelle Dockery and Giancarlo Esposito, will premiere exclusively on the service Friday, June 27th.

Please Don't Feed the Children takes place in a not-so-distant future where society contends with a pervasive virus that afflicts the entire adult population. After the deadly viral outbreak, a group of orphans flees IN SEARCH OF a new life, only to be taken hostage by a woman hiding a sinister secret.

The cast also includes Zoe Colletti (Only Murders In The Building), Andrew Liner (Ransom Canyon), Dean Scott Vazquez (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”) Regan Aliyah (Ironheart), Emma Meisel (Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.), Joshuah Melnick (Saint X) and Vernon Davis (“Chariot”). The horror thriller is written by Paul Bertino.

Please Don’t Feed The Children is produced by Perry Street Films presented in association with Head Gear Films and Metro Technology & Fieldhouse Pictures in association with Altitude Film Entertainment & Sugar23 a BK Studios production. The film is produced by Jason Dubin, Josh Kesselman, Michael Hagerty, Daniel Ryniker, Bill Kenwright. Executive Producers include Phil Hunt Compton, Ross Daniel Negret, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, David Gilbery, Naomi George, Ben Kaye, Steven Schneider, Joe Health, Owen King, Kimberly Atwood, Atty Cleworth, and Dockery.

Photo courtesy of Shane Sigler

