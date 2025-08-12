Video: Mark Ruffalo-Led TASK Series Sets Release Date; Watch a New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO's Original drama series Task, created by Brad Ingelsby, will officially debut Sunday, September 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the newly released trailer, led by Mark Ruffalo.

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey). The show also stars Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton (The Coast of Utopia, Pal Joey, Here We Are at the National Theatre.)

Ingelsby, who previously wrote and produced Mare of Easttown, serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Director/executive producers are Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Executive producers also include Mark Roybal and Paul Lee for wiip; Mark Ruffalo; David Crockett; Ron Schmidt. Co-executive producers are Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches for Public Record.

Photo credit: Peter Kramer/HBO