Video: Marie Laveau Casts A Voodoo Spell On AHS: 13

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A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Marie Laveau, played by Angela Bassett, calling on a form of magic that draws in Papa Legba, played by Orlando Jones, along with the Coven witches. The clip is drawn from the season's 10th episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.

The scene brings together Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, LESLIE GROSSMAN, Alex Consani, and Avantika as the Coven witches alongside Bassett's Laveau and Jones' Papa Legba, the Gatekeeper of the Spirit World who has figured as a recurring spiritual presence throughout the season.

Jones' Papa Legba has previously appeared opposite Paulson's Cordelia Goode in a confrontation from the season's eighth episode, continuing a thread tying the character to the fates of the Coven's leadership. That earlier sequence followed Cordelia's death at the hands of James Patrick March, played by Evan Peters, and her subsequent revival by Lange's Fiona Goode.

The 10th episode also includes a separate storyline involving Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly, revealing a paternity secret to Ben DeSoto, played by Joey Pollari, as detailed in prior coverage of that scene.

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