Video: MYTHIC QUEST Spin-Off Series SIDE QUEST Debuts Trailer

“Side Quest,” a new expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, March 26 on Apple TV+. The anthology hails from the same team behind the beloved office comedy and will debut alongside the season four finale of “Mythic Quest.” Watch the trailer now.

“Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

The series is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and KATIE McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

