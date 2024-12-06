Video: 'Like a Bird' Music Video by Abraham Alexander & Adrian Quesada

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of Sing Sing's return to theaters, A24 has released the official music video for Adrian Quesada and Abraham Alexander’s “Like a Bird." The song is featured on the Sing Sing Original Soundtrack, with the video directed by Sing Sing's Greg Kwedar.

Sing Sing was originally released in July to limited theaters followed by a wide release in August. The movie will return to theaters on January 17, 2025, with the number of participating theaters yet to be announced. It is not currently available to stream.

In the A24 drama, Domingo plays Divine G, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. Directed by Greg Kwedar, the inspiring true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci.

