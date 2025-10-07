Video: Liam Hemsworth Stars in New Trailer for THE WITCHER Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Season 4 of The Witcher, which will debut on October 25. The new season, which sees Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia, also stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and more.

Season 4 picks up after the Continent-altering events of Season Three. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they might have a chance at reuniting for good.

The cast for the new season also includes Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan) Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Safiyya Ingar (Keira) and more.

The Netflix series is based on the fantasy books of the same name. The streamer has already greenlit Season 5 of The Witcher, which films back-to-back with Season 4, and will be the final chapter in Geralt’s story. Seasons 4 and 5 adapt the remaining of Sapkowski's books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

The creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the show is Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as a writer alongside Tania Lotia, Rae Benjamin, Troy Dangerfield, Matthew D'Ambrosio, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Clare Higgins, and Mike Ostrowski.