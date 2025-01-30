Video: LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season Finale Sneak Peek

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, January 31, 2025, We TV will air a special 90-minute season finale episode of fan favorite Love During Lockup at 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT), followed by a new episode of Toya & Reginae at a special time, 9:30pm ET/PT (8pm CT), exclusively on We TV, and streaming exclusively on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK. Watch a sneak peek clip from the episode here.

The prequel to Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people, in the free world, look for love and begin relationships with inmates. The show captures their journey as they count down the days, weeks, months, or even years until the anticipated release.

The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six people outside of prison and follows them through the early stages of their romance with an inmate (or multiple inmates). Each person has a unique process for finding love behind bars. Some are only interested in drug offenders who they know are nonviolent. Some have fallen for a prisoner who they believe was wrongly convicted, while some are just LOOKING FOR their prison bae. Regardless of their type, each has a specific reason for LOOKING FOR love with someone behind bars.

On this week’s 90-minute season finale of Love During Lockup, Jakeema ‘fesses up to her dad about Donny. Tia and Rob’s bond begins to fray. Bradly’s imminent release brings mixed emotions for Savannah. Sam makes a decision about his marriage. Kaleigh drops a bombshell revelation while Kate seeks retribution.

