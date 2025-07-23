 tracking pixel
Video: KYGO: BACK AT THE BOWL Concert Film Trailer

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Friday, September 26.

By: Jul. 23, 2025
The official trailer has been released for Kygo: Back at the Bowl, the new concert film featuring Kygo's performance at the Hollywood Bowl. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Friday, September 26, and is specifically produced for CJ 4DPLEX’s SCREENX format and programmed in 4DX. 

Directed by Grammy®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Sam Wrench (“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Billie Eilish Live at the O2”), the concert film features extended imagery and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, all filmed in 8K with 18 cameras to fully take advantage of the 270-degree SCREENX format.

Kygo: Back at the Bowl will debut at cinemas worldwide in all formats, including PLF, 4DX, SCREENX, and 2D screens. SCREENX enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the auditorium’s surrounding walls on the left and right sides. This premium 270-degree panoramic display amplifies visuals and fully immerses audiences in a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. 4DX incorporates more than 21 different environmental effects, such as motion, vibration, water, wind, lightning, and scents, synchronized with the music and on-screen action. 

The concert showcases Kygo and featured artists performing hits from across his career including “Higher Love” and “It Ain’t Me”, and includes guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner Ryan Tedder for the first-ever live performance of their song "Chasing Paradise"; Ava Max, who performs alongside Kygo for a live performance of their hit song “Whatever,” off Kygo’s new self-titled album; Zara Larsson, performing alongside Kygo for a live performance of their song “Like It Is”; as well as Calum Scott, Justin Jesso, Parson James, & more.

Executive producers include Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, Myles Shear, Mike Hoerner, and Sarah Lieberman for Palm Tree Pictures; Mike Antinoro for Next of Kin; and Jun Bang, Don Savant, Paul Hyo Kim, and Greg Drobnick and for CJ 4DPLEX.


