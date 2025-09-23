Video: Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More in THE BRIDE! Teaser Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The official teaser has been released for The Bride!, Maggie Gyllenhaal's new take on the Bride of Frankenstein, starring Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley as the title character. The film will hit theaters on March 6, 2026.

The Bride! follows a lonely Frankenstein (Academy Award winner Christian Bale) who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A WILD and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a WILD and combustible romance!

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar-winning Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Other creatives include director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.