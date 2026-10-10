Video: Cordelia Confronts Papa Legba Again On AHS: 13

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A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Cordelia Goode, played by Sarah Paulson, descending into the shadows for a confrontation with Papa Legba, the Gatekeeper of the Spirit World, played by Orlando Jones. The clip is drawn from the eighth episode of the season, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.

Paulson has anchored the Coven storyline throughout Season 13 as Cordelia, a role she has carried across multiple appearances this season, including a recent sequence in which the character was killed by James Patrick March, played by Evan Peters, before being revived by Fiona Goode, played by Jessica Lange. Jones' Papa Legba has figured as a recurring spiritual force tied to the fates of the Coven's leadership.

The scene continues a season-long pattern of bringing Cordelia into direct contact with supernatural figures who hold sway over her fate and that of Miss Robichaux's Academy. Papa Legba's role as Gatekeeper positions him as a key figure in determining what comes next for Cordelia following her return from death earlier in the season.

The meeting marks another chapter in the ongoing exchanges between Cordelia and the forces governing the Coven's survival this season, following Fiona Goode's resurrection of Cordelia after the character's death at the hands of James Patrick March.

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