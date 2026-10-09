Video: Jessica Lange's Fiona Brings Cordelia Back From The Dead
Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson reunite as mother and daughter following Cordelia's death at the hands of a returning villain.
A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Fiona Goode, played by Jessica Lange, resurrecting her daughter Cordelia Goode, played by Sarah Paulson, after Cordelia is killed by James Patrick March, played by Evan Peters. The clip is drawn from the season's seventh episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.
The scene follows a run of confrontations this season between the Coven and March, who returned earlier in Season 13 leading a group of serial killers against Cordelia and the witches of Miss Robichaux's Academy. Lange's Fiona, a former Supreme of the Coven, is being positioned as the one figure capable of reversing Cordelia's death, tying her return directly to the fate of her daughter's storyline.
March's attack on Cordelia was shown in an earlier clip this season, which depicted the character bringing his band of killers against Cordelia and Ophelia, played by Avantika, inside the academy. That confrontation set up the stakes now resolved in the resurrection scene, with Fiona stepping back into the role of Supreme to intervene on her daughter's behalf.
A previous scene from the season showed the full Coven of 13, including Madison Montgomery, Queenie, Morwenna, Ophelia, Coco, Mallory and Cordelia, attempting to contact Fiona, laying groundwork for her eventual return in this latest installment.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...