Video: Rochelle Sings "Sinful Obsession" on THE DROP
The scene unfolds as Rochelle's family hears the song for the first time over a holiday meal.
A new scene from FX's THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA shows Rochelle, played by Denée Benton, performing "Sinful Obsession" for her family during a Thanksgiving gathering. The song, described as a track about desire and danger, gets its first listen from Rochelle's relatives in the moment captured in the clip.
The scene is drawn from the fifth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, a series that follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie
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