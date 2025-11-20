Video: Glenn Close Stars in New Trailer for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A teaser trailer has debuted for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the forthcoming installment in the blockbuster franchise. Based on the book by Suzanne Collins, the film will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The cast of the movie includes stage and screen icons Billy Porter and Glenn Close. Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, and Porter is Magno Stift, her estranged husband and the Tributes' designer. It also stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin.

Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The five films in THE FRANCHISE have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office.

Sunrise on the Reaping sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The 1.2 million copies sold in the U.S. are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy, following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film adaptation of the latter was released in 2023 and starred Rachel Zegler.