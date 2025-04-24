Video: GOVERNMENT CHEESE Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the surrealist comedy Government Cheese, where, on day two of the fishing trip, Hampton faces some unexpected consequences. Watch the clip ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, April 30.

The ten-episode comedy made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16, with the first four episodes, and will be followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 28, 2025. The ten-episode series stars multi-award-winning David Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Evan Ellison.

Government Cheese is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

The ensemble cast also includes Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin, Kyle Mac with John Ortiz, and Adam Beach.

Hailing from Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios, Government Cheese is written, executive produced, and co-showrun by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, with Hunter also serving as director. In addition to starring, Oyelowo executive produces under his Yoruba Saxon banner. The series is also executive produced by Charles D. KING and Jelani Johnson for MACRO Television Studios. Ali Brown executive produces for Ventureland.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

