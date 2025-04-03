Video: FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2 Teaser Trailer Drops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon, Five Nights at Freddy’s, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Watch the new teaser trailer!

Based on Scott Cawthon’s blockbuster game series, the film is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi. The film sees the return of Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard. Wayne Knight and Mckenna Grace are also set to star. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be released in theaters on December 5.

The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is again produced by Jason Blum (M3GAN, Black Phone, Halloween franchise) and Scott Cawthon.

