Video: Ethan Hawke's Award Speech Unravels in THE LOWDOWN

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Ethan Hawke's Lee Raybon accepts the Citizen's Journalism Award while high on mushrooms in a new scene from THE LOWDOWN, with the speech offending the attendees in the room and upsetting his daughter before he breaks the trophy he has just been handed. The scene is drawn from the season two premiere of the FX drama, which airs Wednesdays on FX and Hulu.

THE LOWDOWN comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo, known for RESERVATION DOGS, with Hawke also serving as an executive producer on the series. The show centers on Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa citizen journalist whose pursuit of the truth repeatedly gets him into trouble, a premise that drives the scene in which his award speech goes off the rails.

Season two adds Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and Emmy winner Betty Gilpin to the cast. Hawke, Gilpin and Jones previously appeared together on Good Morning America to preview the new season and tease plot twists ahead for the series, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

The scene underscores the season's opening stakes for Raybon, placing his public recognition as a journalist in direct conflict with his personal life as his daughter reacts to the fallout from his speech.

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