Ethan Hawke, Betty Gilpin Preview THE LOWDOWN Season 2 Twists

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Ethan Hawke, Betty Gilpin and Tommy Lee Jones sat down with Good Morning America to preview season two of THE LOWDOWN, offering viewers a sense of the plot twists in store for the show's next chapter.

The three actors spoke together about where the series is headed, giving hosts a preview of the storylines that will unfold across the new season. Their joint appearance brought the show's principal cast together to speak directly to audiences ahead of the season's episodes.

The conversation centered on specifics of the upcoming season rather than details outside the production, with the trio previewing turns in the story that viewers can expect to see play out.

Hawke, Gilpin and Jones used the segment to build anticipation for the new episodes, with each actor weighing in on the series' direction as THE LOWDOWN moves into its second season.

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