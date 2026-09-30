THE LOWDOWN Season 2 Trailer Brings Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin Into Ethan Hawke's Tulsa Mystery

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FX unveiled the official trailer for season two of THE LOWDOWN, teasing more of the trouble that follows Lee Raybon, the self-proclaimed Tulsa truthstorian played by Ethan Hawke. The footage sets up another round of the citizen journalist's obsessive pursuit of the truth, an instinct the show has established as the source of his recurring headaches.

THE LOWDOWN comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo, known for RESERVATION DOGS, with Hawke also serving as an executive producer on the series. The show follows Raybon's exploits as he digs into stories most people would leave alone, a premise that has defined the series' gritty tone since it began.

Season two brings notable additions to the cast, with Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and Emmy winner Betty Gilpin joining the ensemble. Their arrival signals an expansion of the world around Hawke's character as the new season digs into fresh trouble for the Tulsa journalist.

THE LOWDOWN returns October 14 on FX and Hulu, continuing the story of a reporter whose relentless chase for facts keeps pulling him deeper into danger.

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