BJ Novak on Being Godfather to Mindy Kaling's Kids
The author also discussed his picture books during the sit-down.
BJ Novak sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss his longtime friendship with Mindy Kaling, revealing that he serves as godfather to her children. The conversation also touched on the possibility of a new joint project between the two, along with his books, 'The Book with No Pictures' and 'The Little Book with No Pictures.'
Novak described his bond with Kaling as a close one, framing his role as godfather within the context of a friendship that has extended into talk of future collaborative work. He used the appearance to walk through what that potential project might involve, giving Barrymore and viewers a glimpse into how the two continue to work together professionally and personally.
Beyond the discussion of Kaling, Novak spoke about his books, giving Barrymore an update on both titles. The conversation moved between the personal details of his friendship and the practical specifics of his written work, covering both subjects during the sit-down.
Novak has appeared on the program before; in a prior visit, he joined Barrymore to revisit a date of hers he crashed years earlier while also discussing 'The Book with No Pictures' and 'The Little Book with No Pictures.'
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