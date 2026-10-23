BJ Novak on Being Godfather to Mindy Kaling's Kids

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BJ Novak sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss his longtime friendship with Mindy Kaling, revealing that he serves as godfather to her children. The conversation also touched on the possibility of a new joint project between the two, along with his books, 'The Book with No Pictures' and 'The Little Book with No Pictures.'

Novak described his bond with Kaling as a close one, framing his role as godfather within the context of a friendship that has extended into talk of future collaborative work. He used the appearance to walk through what that potential project might involve, giving Barrymore and viewers a glimpse into how the two continue to work together professionally and personally.

Beyond the discussion of Kaling, Novak spoke about his books, giving Barrymore an update on both titles. The conversation moved between the personal details of his friendship and the practical specifics of his written work, covering both subjects during the sit-down.

Novak has appeared on the program before; in a prior visit, he joined Barrymore to revisit a date of hers he crashed years earlier while also discussing 'The Book with No Pictures' and 'The Little Book with No Pictures.'

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 04 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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