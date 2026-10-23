Cast Gives First Look at THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Production

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Creator Julian Fellowes and cast members Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon and Cynthia Nixon offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of THE GILDED AGE Season 4 in a new HBO Max video titled "Invitation to Set." The clip gives viewers a glimpse into the production process behind what the streamer describes as the show's most ambitious season to date.

Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn, Coon plays Bertha Russell and Nixon plays Ada Brooks in the period drama, which is created, written and executive produced by Fellowes. According to prior HBO Max programming details, Season 4 follows Bertha Russell's family as they reckon with the consequences of her rise in society, while Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws.

Season 4 of THE GILDED AGE premieres November 1 on HBO Max, with the season's eight episodes rolling out weekly. The series is set in 1880s New York and has centered its storylines on the collision between old money and new wealth during the era.

The new footage follows other recent HBO Max releases tied to the upcoming season, including a recap of the show's first three seasons released ahead of the Season 4 premiere.

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