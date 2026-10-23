'Heated Rivalry' Season 1 Set for Theatrical Release
The limited theatrical engagement brings the streaming series to a wide nationwide release.
'Heated Rivalry' Season 1 is moving from the small screen to movie theaters, according to a report on TODAY. The limited run will place the season in more than 650 theaters nationwide beginning Nov. 6.
'Heated Rivalry' is the television adaptation that follows two closeted hockey players on rival teams who fall for one another. The series, based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid, has built a following since its release and inspired stage parodies, including an unauthorized musical version that ran Off-Broadway.
The theatrical release gives audiences a chance to see the first season on the big screen rather than through streaming alone, expanding its reach to venues across the country for the limited engagement starting in November.
Reid, the author of the original 'Heated Rivalry' novel that launched the series, previously discussed the franchise's growing fan base and a new deluxe edition of the book during an appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
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