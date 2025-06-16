Video: Eric Bana Stars in Teaser Trailer for Netflix's UNTAMED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Untamed, a new mystery thriller series starring Eric Bana. It will premiere on Thursday, July 17th.

The character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a COLLISION COURSE with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

From Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, American Primeval), the cast also includes Sam Neill, Lily Santiago, and Rosemary DeWitt. Neill plays Paul Souter, the chief park ranger in Yosemite, Santiago is Naya Vasquez, a former Los Angeles cop, and DeWitt is Jill Bodwin, Turner's ex-wife. Wilson Bethel also stars in the show as Shane Maguire, a former Army Ranger who is currently using his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer.

Executive Producers include Mark L. Smith, Elle Smith, Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment. Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith are the series' showrunners.

