Video: Ella Bleu Travolta Releases Single 'Little bird' To Honor Mother Kelly Preston

Ella Bleu Travolta has unveiled her heartfelt new single and music video, "Little bird," a deeply personal tribute to her late mother, Kelly Preston. In this poignant song, Ella captures the tender bond she shared with her mother and honors the profound impact Kelly had on her life.

“Little bird” is a moving expression of love, loss, and remembrance, showcasing Ella’s shimmering vocals and songwriting talent. It is a journey of finding yourself as a young person growing up in the public eye. The song combines soft, acoustic melodies with stirring lyrics, creating a touching reflection on the themes of family, strength, and everlasting love.

The accompanying music video further brings the song’s emotional message to life. Arranged with great sensitivity and intimacy, the video interweaves ethereal, dreamlike sequences with personal moments captured from Ella's life, including home videos and snapshots of her childhood. The captivating video paired with the warmth of Ella’s voice, create a powerful narrative of love, loss, and healing. Its artistic simplicity and heartfelt execution mirror the song's themes.

With “Little bird,” Ella further establishes herself as a promising new voice in the music industry, revealing a maturity and depth beyond her years. The single marks an exciting chapter and further cements her as an artist with heart and purpose.

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ella Bleu Travolta embraces life’s ebb and flow through her heartfelt music. She blends her delicate vocals with dreamy production, offering listeners a glimpse into her personal journey. Each song, infused with influences from artists like Adele and Carly Simon, reflects her growth and self-discovery. With “Little bird,” Ella captures love and loss with raw honesty. Beyond music, Ella is also an actress and model, showcasing her creativity across various platforms.

