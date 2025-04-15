MOST PEOPLE DIE ON SUNDAYS Movie Sets Theatrical Rollout

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Big World Pictures is presenting the U.S. theatrical release of Most People Die on Sundays (Los domingos mueren más personas), a film written, directed by, and starring Iair Said. The film had its world premiere in the ACID program at the Cannes Film Festival, and will open at the Quad Cinema in New York City on May 2, followed by a release at Laemmle Theatres in Los Angeles on May 9. Additional cities will follow.

Loosely inspired by Said’s real-life experiences following the death of his own father, Most People Die on Sundays tells the story of David (played by the director), a young middle-class Jewish man—gay, overweight, and afraid of flying—who returns to Buenos Aires after the death of his uncle. After a year studying in Italy, David learns that his mother plans to disconnect his father’s respirator, as there is no hope of recovery from a years-long coma.

David drifts between life with his grief-stricken mother and his own desperate attempts to fill the emotional void. He spends his days learning to drive, visiting cheaper medical specialists than he could find in Europe, and seeking intimacy with any man who shows him the slightest interest. But circumstances—and mortality—eventually force David to confront his father’s death and begin imagining a future of his own.

Wielding pathos and humor in equal measure, Said begins with a powerful question: What is the price we—the ones who stay behind—have to pay when someone we love dies?

Executive produced by Nicolás Avruj and Diego Lerman (Monos, The Substitute, The Man Who Loved UFOs), the film also stars legendary Latin American stage and screen actor Rita Cortese (Wild Tales, Herencia), famed Argentine singer Juliana Gattas, and Pablo Larraín regular Antonia Zegers (The Club, The Punishment).

