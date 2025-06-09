Video: Eddie Murphy Stars in Trailer for Action-Comedy THE PICKUP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer has been released for The Pickup, a new action-comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer. It is set to arrive on Prime Video on August 6, 2026.

In the movie, a routine cash pickup takes a WILD turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Directed by Tim Story, who’s known for his work on The Blackening, Barbershop and Ride Along, the cast also includes Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

Comments