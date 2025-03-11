Video: Disney+ Unveils Trailer for Heartwarming PETS Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney+ has revealed the trailer for the upcoming documentary “Pets,” premiering April 11 on National Pet Day. Directed by Bryce DALLAS Howard, Pets explores the extraordinary relationship that exists between animals and their people, all around the world. The documentary invites viewers on an uplifting journey that showcases the universal love transcending species, filled with moments of laughter, tenderness, and genuine emotion. Watch the trailer now.

Following her documentary “Dads” in 2019, Howard explores another topic that is very close to her heart. Marking this as her second documentary feature, she perfectly curates her own love and interest in animals to relate to any viewer, no matter what their own relationship with the pets in their life is like.

Humorous and heartfelt, the film profiles a diverse cast of characters from every-day pet guardians to dedicated animal rescuers and beyond, highlighting the uniquely vital connections they share with their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and even birds of prey. With a mix of inspirational stories, archival footage, viral videos, and engaging interviews, “Pets” takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

The original film from Disney is produced by Imagine Documentaries who recently produced the EMMY® Award-winning documentary “Jim Henson Idea Man" and the inspirational Disney+ docuseries "Harlem Ice." The film is produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Bryce DALLAS Howard and Elisabeth Jamison. Executive Producers are Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

