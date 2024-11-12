Video: Disney+ Releases Clip of AN ALMOST CHRISTMAS STORY Holiday Short

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See Moon at the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in a new clip from Disney Branded Television’s “An Almost Christmas Story.” Directed by David Lowery and produced by five-time Academy Award® winner Alfonso Cuarón, this animated short is the third and final installment in Cuarón’s holiday shorts collection for Disney+. It is available beginning Friday, Nov. 15 on Disney+.

Inspired by the true events of a tiny owl rescued from the New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020, the new clip features Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. He befriends a lost little girl named Luna and together they embark on a heartwarming adventure to find their way back home.

Cuarón’s first short of the holiday collection “Le Pupille,” earned an Oscar® nomination in 2022, and last year’s “The Shepherd” was shortlisted, both in the Live Action Short Film category.

Produced by Disney Branded Television and Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj, in association with Titmouse and Maere Studios, and with animation services by 88 Pictures, the celebrated creative team includes Lowery (director, screenplay and producer), Cuarón (producer and story), Gabriela Rodríguez (producer), Jack Thorne (story and screenplay), Nicholas Ashe Bateman (creative design supervisor) and Daniel Hart (composer).

