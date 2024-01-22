Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer

This is the third season of the critically acclaimed animated series, which is a fan-favorite spinoff from the Emmy award-winning series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” 

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer

Disney+ has released the highly anticipated trailer and teaser poster for the final season of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” This is the third season of the critically acclaimed animated series, which is a fan-favorite spinoff from the Emmy award-winning series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” 

In the epic final season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” showcases a talented voice cast, including Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”), Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”), Keisha Castle-Hughes ("Whale Rider"), Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld"), Noshir Dalal ("It's Pony") and Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”). 

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck ("Ahsoka," “The Mandalorian”), with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance,” "Star Wars: Visions") as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as senior producer. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.    

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” debuts with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+ Photo
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+

Discover the all-new six-episode event series 'IWÁJÚ' streaming on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024. This groundbreaking collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali brings a unique Pan-African storytelling experience to audiences worldwide. Don't miss the behind-the-scenes documentary 'IWÁJÚ: A Day Ahead.'

2
Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards Photo
Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

Angie Wells, an Emmy-nominated make-up artist and jazz singer, will be performing at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards. In addition to three successful albums, Wells touts a plethora of talented film credits as department head for hair and make-up including Cheaper by the Dozen, Promising Young Woman, and Harriet, among many others.

3
Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign Photo
Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign

Colman Domingo, the Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. Additionally, Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as “Ali” in HBO's Euphoria as well as his roles in The Color Purple.

4
New Season of Discovery Channels NAKED AND AFRAID Will Premiere in February Photo
New Season of Discovery Channel's NAKED AND AFRAID Will Premiere in February

The new season of Discovery Channel's NAKED AND AFRAID will premiere in February. Find out the release date and more here!

More Hot Stories For You

IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+
Jazz Singer Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS AwardsJazz Singer Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards
Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights CampaignColman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign
New Season of Discovery Channel's NAKED AND AFRAID Will Premiere in FebruaryNew Season of Discovery Channel's NAKED AND AFRAID Will Premiere in February

Videos

Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE