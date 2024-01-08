Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer

The original docu-series from Disney will premiere with all six episodes on January 31 on Disney+.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Today, Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming Original docuseries “Choir.”

“Choir” is a six-part docuseries following the kids of the renowned Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world's biggest stages.

Following their 2019 appearance on America's Got Talent, it's a pivotal time for THE CHOIR and its director, Anthony White, as he's faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping THE CHOIR relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

Directed by two-time Emmy-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, “Choir” is produced by Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Television. From Imagine Documentaries, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Ryan Miller serve as executive producers, and from Blumhouse Television, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Gretchen Palek serve as executive producers. Valdez also serves as an executive producer as well as Maniac Productions' Michael Seitzman.

The Original docuseries from Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Entertainment will premiere with all six episodes on January 31 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer here:



