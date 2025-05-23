Video: Discovery Reveals First Clip from IMPLOSION: THE TITANIC SUB DISASTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discovery has released a first look from Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, premiering Wednesday, May 28 at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery. In the following clip, a loud bang is captured on video evidence, now believed to be the moment of Titan’s implosion.

This two-hour special investigates the 2023 OceanGate submersible tragedy, featuring never-before-seen footage, unprecedented access to the United States Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation, and new video from inside the Titan. The special explores how the tragedy unfolded, what warning signs were missed, and the lingering questions around deep-sea exploration and safety.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, explores the factors leading up to that fateful day, from the founding of the OceanGate company by CEO Stockton Rush to the start of construction of the Titan– a first-of-its-kind carbon fiber submersible designed to take tourists down to the Titanic for a trip of a lifetime. The special provides a detailed account of the final mission, culminating in the tragic implosion, and igniting conversations about the necessary parameters of deep-sea exploration and safety protocol in the aftermath.

For the first time ever, global adventurer Josh Gates unveils groundbreaking new footage inside the Titan, shot in 2021 for his long-running Discovery Channel series EXPEDITION UNKNOWN – only months before the submersible started missions to the Titanic shipwreck. An unsettling interview with Rush, paired with a problematic test dive, ultimately caused Gates to halt production on the planned episode. Featuring candid interviews with technicians and deep-sea explorers involved with the Titan’s test dive, as well as longtime friends and colleagues of Rush’s, the special also delves into the insufficient protocols and warning signs that were detected on the submersible– and ultimately ignored.

