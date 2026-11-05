Video: DIANA: LOVE LIFE LEGACY Exhibit at Reagan Library, First Look

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The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is preparing to open DIANA: LOVE LIFE LEGACY, an exhibit devoted to Princess Diana, and a first look at the display was shown during Good Morning America's Pop News segment. Lara Spencer presented the exhibit preview as part of her rundown of the day's entertainment stories.

The exhibit segment appears about a minute and a half into the Pop News report, following an opening item on Ella Langley and her planned live performance at the 2026 CMA Awards. The report closes with a piece on Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles getting tattoos.

The program's description confirms that the library is gearing up to open the Diana exhibit, but it does not give an opening date, ticketing details or information on the objects or materials on display. Those specifics were not provided in the source material for this report.

Ella Langley, who leads the same Pop News segment, was also part of the recent Grand Ole Opry tribute to Dolly Parton. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker and Langley joined other country artists in Nashville to perform Parton's songs, with Spencer reporting on the red carpet arrivals in an earlier Pop News clip.

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