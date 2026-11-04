 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Sarah Paulson Discusses Working with Kim Kardashian on ALL'S FAIR and Attending Harry Styles Concert

The actor appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about her character and a night at a Halloween show.

By:



Sarah Paulson discussed working with Kim Kardashian on ALL'S FAIR and recounted a night at a Harry Styles concert during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The actress spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in two segments covering her television work and a personal outing.

In the first clip, Paulson talks about her character in ALL'S FAIR and about working alongside Kardashian. Paulson refers to her co-star only as Kimberly Noel during the conversation.

The second clip shifts to Paulson's night at Harry Styles' Halloween concert. She describes the evening and shares who she went to see for her first concert ever.

Kardashian's work on the series has come up in other recent BroadwayWorld coverage. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she discussed heading into season two of Hulu's ALL'S FAIR and the support she has received from her co-stars, as reported here.

Paulson has also been making the rounds on other programs. She recently sat down with Drew Barrymore, where the conversation touched on AMERICAN HORROR STORY, MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY and THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, as previously covered.

Recent Articles
ALL'S FAIR Cast Previews Their Characters in Season 2
ALL'S FAIR Cast Previews Their Characters in Season 2
11/4/2026
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available
10/30/2026
Video: ALL'S FAIR Cast Recreates Season 1's Biggest Lines
Video: ALL'S FAIR Cast Recreates Season 1's Biggest Lines
10/28/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts