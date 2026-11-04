Sarah Paulson Discusses Working with Kim Kardashian on ALL'S FAIR and Attending Harry Styles Concert

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Sarah Paulson discussed working with Kim Kardashian on ALL'S FAIR and recounted a night at a Harry Styles concert during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The actress spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in two segments covering her television work and a personal outing.

In the first clip, Paulson talks about her character in ALL'S FAIR and about working alongside Kardashian. Paulson refers to her co-star only as Kimberly Noel during the conversation.

The second clip shifts to Paulson's night at Harry Styles' Halloween concert. She describes the evening and shares who she went to see for her first concert ever.

Kardashian's work on the series has come up in other recent BroadwayWorld coverage. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she discussed heading into season two of Hulu's ALL'S FAIR and the support she has received from her co-stars, as reported here.

Paulson has also been making the rounds on other programs. She recently sat down with Drew Barrymore, where the conversation touched on AMERICAN HORROR STORY, MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY and THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, as previously covered.

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