ALL'S FAIR Cast Previews Their Characters in Season 2

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Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash teased what is ahead for their characters in the second season of ALL'S FAIR during a Good Morning America interview. The four cast members sat down to discuss what fans can expect from the Hulu series as the new season arrives.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, mixing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kardashian, Watts, Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Paulson and Glenn Close. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Ryan Murphy and Kardashian among the executive producers.

Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested. The cast also recently marked the new season at a New York City event, where they arrived on a marbled carpet, as reported in a GMA Pop News segment.

Nash-Betts has also discussed her friendships with her ALL'S FAIR castmates and filming the second season during a separate appearance on The Tonight Show, and the ensemble has recreated Season 1's most memorable lines in a segment called Great Impressions.

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