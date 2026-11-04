AnnaSophia Robb Shares Stallone's Advice on I PLAY ROCKY Role

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AnnaSophia Robb said she received advice directly from Sylvester Stallone as she prepared to play his first wife, Sasha Czack, in the biopic I PLAY ROCKY. Robb discussed the role during an appearance on TODAY, where she also talked about the film's reception among fellow actors.

Robb, known for the teen films Soul Surfer and Bridge to Terabithia, described how she adopted Czack's love for photography while preparing for the part. She also noted that Ryan Gosling praised the film.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky, with Anthony Ippolito starring as Stallone. As previously reported, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is directed by Peter Farrelly. It is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20.

Robb and Ippolito recently attended a special screening of the film in Philadelphia alongside Farrelly. Read more about the Philadelphia screening.

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