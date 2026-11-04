Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
AnnaSophia Robb Shares Stallone's Advice on I PLAY ROCKY Role
The actress discussed playing Stallone's first wife, Sasha Czack, in the upcoming biopic.
AnnaSophia Robb said she received advice directly from Sylvester Stallone as she prepared to play his first wife, Sasha Czack, in the biopic I PLAY ROCKY. Robb discussed the role during an appearance on TODAY, where she also talked about the film's reception among fellow actors.
Robb, known for the teen films Soul Surfer and Bridge to Terabithia, described how she adopted Czack's love for photography while preparing for the part. She also noted that Ryan Gosling praised the film.
I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky, with Anthony Ippolito starring as Stallone. As previously reported, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is directed by Peter Farrelly. It is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20.
Robb and Ippolito recently attended a special screening of the film in Philadelphia alongside Farrelly. Read more about the Philadelphia screening.
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