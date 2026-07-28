PURPLE RAIN Stage Adaptation Heads to Broadway, GMA POP NEWS Reports

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A stage adaptation of Prince's Purple Rain is on its way to Broadway, according to a report from ABC News' Lara Spencer during the GMA Pop News segment on Good Morning America. Spencer delivered the news as part of her regular rundown of the day's buzziest entertainment stories, giving theater fans an early look at the project's Broadway ambitions.

Spencer's Pop News segment is built around quick-hit coverage of trending entertainment items, and the Purple Rain announcement landed alongside other headlines she covered in the same broadcast. Further details on the production were not addressed in the segment.

The same Pop News segment also reported that Ella Langley had set a new chart record, with Spencer noting that Langley surpassed both Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey in the process. The two stories were presented back to back as part of the broadcast's roundup of the day's entertainment news.

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