 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Denise Richards Discusses Her Role in ALL'S FAIR Season 2

The actress and reality TV star spoke about joining the second season of the Hulu legal series.

By:


Denise Richards spoke about her role in the second season of the Hulu series ALL'S FAIR during an appearance on GMA3 on Good Morning America. The actress and reality TV star discussed joining the new season of the show, which has returned to Hulu.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Ryan Murphy and Kardashian among the executive producers.

Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested. Several cast members have previewed the new episodes in recent appearances, including a Good Morning America interview in which Kardashian, Watts, Paulson and Nash discussed what lies ahead for their characters.

Recent Articles
ALL'S FAIR Cast Previews Their Characters in Season 2
ALL'S FAIR Cast Previews Their Characters in Season 2
11/4/2026
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available
10/30/2026
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two World Premiere Photos from Rome Film Festival
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two World Premiere Photos from Rome Film Festival
10/26/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts