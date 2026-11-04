Denise Richards Discusses Her Role in ALL'S FAIR Season 2

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Denise Richards spoke about her role in the second season of the Hulu series ALL'S FAIR during an appearance on GMA3 on Good Morning America. The actress and reality TV star discussed joining the new season of the show, which has returned to Hulu.

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Ryan Murphy and Kardashian among the executive producers.

Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested. Several cast members have previewed the new episodes in recent appearances, including a Good Morning America interview in which Kardashian, Watts, Paulson and Nash discussed what lies ahead for their characters.

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