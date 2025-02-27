Video: Cynthia Erivo, Denzel Washington & More in NUMBER ONE ON THE CALL SHEET Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the highly anticipated two-part documentary film event “Number One on the Call Sheet,” premiering on Friday, March 28. With unprecedented access and candid interviews, “Number One on the Call Sheet” takes viewers on an intimate journey with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women including Cynthia Erivo, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, and more. In the documentary, they shine a light on the joys and challenges of being a Black actor, share breakthrough moments, discuss blueprints for success, and honor legends, while recognizing the next generation’s enormous potential.

Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Angela Bassett shares, “‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ celebrates the grit, strength and brilliance of those who came before us, while uplifting the next generation. It’s an honor to pay homage to the legends, and shine a light on the limitless possibilities ahead for Black and brown talent.”

“Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” and “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood” deliver an in-depth look at some of Hollywood’s biggest stars as they reveal their journeys to game-changing leading roles. The films are produced for Apple by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan. Jamie Foxx produces through his Foxxhole Productions with Datari Turner, Kevin Hart produces through HartBeat and Dan Cogan produces through Story Syndicate.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, executive producers for “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” include Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Diana E. Williams, Bryan Smiley, Candice Wilson Cherry, Liz Garbus and Mala Chapple. With Foxx and Hart lending their voices to the documentary, contributors also include John Boyega, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Ice Cube, Taye Diggs, Idris Elba, Laurence Fishburne, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, and Marlon Wayans. These titans of the screen open up about historic firsts, the true role of a lead actor, the art of sustained success and dominating the global box office. Additional insights are shared by industry insiders Reuben Cannon, Nina Shaw, Matthew Johnson, Robi Reed and Quentin Tarantino.

Directed by Shola Lynch, executive producers for “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood” include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Reginald Hudlin, Mishka Brown, Nanette Nelms, Bryan Smiley, Candice Wilson Cherry, Liz Garbus, Mala Chapple and Mark Monroe. With Bassett, Berry, Davis and Goldberg lending their voices to the documentary, additional contributors include Cynthia Erivo, Vivica A. Fox, Meagan Good, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long, Ruth Negga, Gabourey Sidibe, Jurnee Smollett, Octavia Spencer, Tessa Thompson, Gabrielle Union, and Alfre Woodard. Cinematic legends discuss their big breaks, navigating Hollywood’s star system with grace and determination and creating their own opportunities and seats at the table.

