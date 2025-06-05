Video: Corey Hawkins Stars in Teaser Trailer for THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The first teaser trailer has been released for The Man in My Basement, the forthcoming thriller film starring Tony Award-nominated actor Corey Hawkins. Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, the movie is slated to arrive in theaters and on Hulu this fall.

In the African American neighborhood of Sag Harbor, New York, Charles Blakey (Corey Hawkins) is out of work, out of luck, and on the verge of foreclosure on his ancestral home. A knock on the door from a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet (Willem Dafoe), brings a bizarre and lucrative proposition: rent his dusty stand-up basement out for the summer and receive enough money to clear his debts for good.

Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it race, the source of their traumas, and the root of all evil. In addition to Hawkins and Dafoe, the movie also stars Anna Diop, Jonathan Ajayi, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr., Pamela Nomvete, and Tamara Lawrance. Nadia Latif directs from a screenplay she co-wrote with Mosley.

Corey Hawkins is a stage and screen performer whose credits include The Walking Dead, Straight Outta Compton, and the film adaptations of In the Heights, The Color Purple, and The Piano Lesson. He made his Broadway debut as Tybalt in the 2013 production of Romeo and Juliet and went on to receive Tony Award nominations for his performances in Six Degrees of Separation and Topdog/Underdog.

Comments