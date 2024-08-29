Video: Coco Jones Sings 'Almost There' from Disney's THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of World Princess Week, Disney in collaboration with Grammy® Award-winning artist Coco Jones have released an all-new music video featuring a reimagined version of the enduring classic, “Almost There,” from the fan-favorite film The Princess and the Frog (2009). The beloved film, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, follows Princess Tiana on a journey to achieve her dreams of owning her own restaurant. This song highlights her passion and ambition, and inspires fans of all ages to make their dreams a reality.

“I was so excited to get involved with the Disney Princess ‘Create Your World’ campaign because I feel like princesses have always been such an inspiration to me and my little sister as we grew up,” said Jones. “I love the representation that Tiana has on the world and on young Black girls and it’s really exciting for me to be a part of continuing to make these classic, beautiful songs with beautiful messaging more modern and see what new generation they inspire.”

“Create Your World” is a multi-faceted campaign to inspire girls today and give them the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, and believe in themselves with the fun and magic that Disney Princesses bring to every part of life. This modern take on a classic anthem showcases how, even today, beloved songs and stories from Disney Princesses continue to inspire fans, including musical artists like Coco Jones.

Coco Jones performed her rendition of “Almost There” for the first time earlier this month during Disney Princess – The Concert at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®. Her performance was met with roaring applause from Disney fans eager to hear the beloved classic. Now, fans of all ages can enjoy the reimagined version of “Almost There” across all music streaming platforms (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more) along with a newly released music video available on Disney Music Vevo.

Coco Jones’ version of “Almost There” is a part of an ongoing collaboration with musical artists in a variety of genres to reimagine timeless Disney Princess songs throughout the “Create Your World” campaign. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding featured songs and artists.

About Disney Princess

Disney Princess celebrates the most magical stories and the relatable, empowered heroines at the heart of those stories who continue to inspire fans - young and old, around the world - to discover new adventures and go out there and create their worlds. Every Disney Princess character, from optimistic and kind Snow White to adventurous wayfinder Moana, empowers fans to dream of bringing the magic of Disney’s most beloved stories to life in their own lives, by finding the courage to impact their world and take charge of their own destinies.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $88.9 billion in its Fiscal Year 2023.

Coco Jones has captivated the world with her timeless artistry, sensual voice and emotive songs to become R&B’s breakout artist. In 2024, she was nominated for an impressive five Grammy Awards—including the coveted Best New Artist accolade—and won Best R&B Performance for her sultry hit “ICU.”

