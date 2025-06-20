Video: Christopher Lloyd, Dermot Mulroney, & More Star in GUNS & MOSES Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer has been released for Guns & Moses, a gripping action-thriller hitting theaters nationwide on July 18. Inspired by the real-life 2019 shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, the film delivers a powerful mix of suspense, moral courage, and cultural relevance, confronting the rise of antisemitism with unflinching resolve.

The film stars Mark Feuerstein, Neal McDonough, Alona Tal, Craig Sheffer and rising star Jackson Dunn alongside screen legends Christopher Lloyd and Dermot Mulroney, rounding out a standout ensemble that brings gravity and grit to this urgent story.

Directed by Salvador Litvak and written by Nina Litvak & Salvador Litvak, the film follows Rabbi Mo, a quiet spiritual leader in the high desert, who is forced into action when a violent assault on his synagogue turns his world upside down. What unfolds is a modern-day tale of faith, resilience, and the unyielding fight to protect one's community.

As violent antisemitic incidents increase both in the U.S. and abroad, Guns & Moses lands at a critical cultural flashpoint. Drawing from Litvak’s own training with Magen Am — a Jewish volunteer security force — the film sheds light on a growing movement within the Jewish community: one that prioritizes preparedness, safety, and the sacred responsibility to defend life.

The film is produced by Lee Broda with LB Entertainment and Aimee Schoof with Intrinsic Value, both known for championing bold, socially conscious storytelling across genres. With a strong track record of producing thought-provoking and impactful films, Broda and Schoof bring both creative vision and a deep sense of purpose to Guns & Moses, ensuring the story resonates far beyond the screen.

Comments