Video: Cartoon Network Original Series IYANU Trailer

The highly anticipated Cartoon Network animated series IYANU will debut SUNDAY, APRIL 6 on Max, following the April 5 debut on Cartoon Network. The official trailer giving audiences another glimpse into the captivating story based on Nigerian culture and mythology has also been released.

Adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series “Iyanu: Child of Wonder,” published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics (the powerhouse behind “The Umbrella Academy” and “Hellboy”), the series is helmed by Roye Okupe himself, who was born and raised in Nigeria and now serves as Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner. The series is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, a leading Black-owned animation studio in North America.

Drawing on Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the animated series follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life—until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders. Accompanied by newfound friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

“It has been a hero’s journey for Roye and the team to bring this ambitious and stunning series to Cartoon Network and Max,” said Michael Ouweleen, President of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. “This April, we all get to benefit from years of their effort and enter the super unique world they have created, filled with magic, mysterious enemies and divine powers.”

Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and Founder David Steward II shared, “We’ve witnessed the dedication and heart that Roye Okupe and our entire team have poured into this series, and we’re all excited to see it premiere on Cartoon Network and Max this April. IYANU represents a major leap forward in our commitment to telling culturally rich stories that resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re confident audiences will share in our excitement.”

The talented all-African IYANU voice cast includes: Serah Johnson as Iyanu; Okey Jude as Biyi, Iyanu’s carefree adventurer friend; Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, Iyanu’s bookworm companion; Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori; Blossom Chukwujekwu as Kanfo, Toye's father; Stella Damasus as Sewa; Shaffy Bello as Emi – THE ONE Mother; and Ike Ononye as Elder Alapani.

The entire first season of IYANU will be available across 44 African countries on streaming partner Showmax beginning June 13. Recently announced partner ITVX will also stream the series across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland this summer.

The show’s executive producers are David Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Roye Okupe of YouNeek Studios, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod.

