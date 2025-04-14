Video: Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells & More in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first full trailer has been released for Another Simple Favor, the follow-up to Paul Feig’s 2018 film A Simple Favor. The movie premiered last month at South by Southwest and will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1.

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The star-studded cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla, and Joshua Satine. The screenplay is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Paul Feig returns as director.

