Video: Benoit Blanc Teases the Next KNIVES OUT Film; Title Revealed

We officially have the title for the third installment in the Knives Out franchise.

Writer/director Rian Johnson took to X on Friday to announce the next film will be called Wake Up Dead Man, and will be released sometime in 2025.

The announcement included a video, with a voiceover from Daniel Craig's fan-favorite detective Benoit Blanc, promising that this will be his "most dangerous case yet." Like its predecessor Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will be released on Netflix, likely with a limited theatrical release as well.

Watch the video!

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw Benoit Blanc detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen projects for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

