Video: BRIDGERTON Sets Season 4 Debut; Watch the First Teaser

Bridgerton is back. The fourth season of the hit Netflix series will see a two-part release, debuting on January 29, 2026, with Part 1, with the second part arriving on February 26. The announcement video teases a masquerade ball (which is promised to be pivotal to the season) featuring Benedict and newcomer Sophie. The teaser also featured the familiar voice of Julie Andrews, who recently won an Emmy Award for her work in the series.

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

Series egulars for the new season include Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)

Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley), Isabella Wei (Posy Li), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), and KATIE Leung (Lady Araminta Gun) round out the cast.