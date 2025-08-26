Video: BILLY THE KID Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed; Watch the First Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Billy the Kid, the MGM+ Western series starring Tom Blyth, has set the premiere date for its third and final season. Inspired by the true story of the American outlaw, the series will debut on Sunday, September 28 at 9:00 pm ET/PT. Watch the first trailer now.

The series picks up following the end of the Lincoln County War, as both BILLY THE KID and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve — there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life.

But he has UNFINISHED BUSINESS with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. Meanwhile, Jesse Evans, Billy’s longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. As the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying.

Created, written, and executive-produced by Michael Hirst, the cast of BILLY THE KID also includes Daniel Webber, Alex Roe, and Nuria Vega. Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey serve as executive producers.